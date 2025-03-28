West Ham's Antonio shares emotional birthday post: Thank God for saving me

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has shared an emotional social media post on his birthday after his horror crash last year.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since December after being involved in a horrific car accident which he was lucky to survive. The West Ham star has revealed that the crash has made him appreciate being alive as he celebrates his 35th birthday this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Since my 30th birthday, I’ve woke up on my birthdays not really fussed about the day, and I did the same thing this morning until the realization hit me (that) I actually almost didn’t make it to this birthday,” he wrote on Instagram.

His teammates were quick to respond to his post and wish him a happy birthday which he was very close to missing.

“Let’s live it up,” with the message receiving birthday wishes from Pablo Fornals whilst Jesse Lingard, with former defender Kurt Zouma replying: “Love you, my brother,” with a red love heart.

Later, he posted a video on his Instagram Story singing happy birthday to himself in the back of a car as he expressed his gratitude for being alive. The forward hasn't played for West Ham since the 3-1 defeat to Leicester on December 3rd but is slowly making a recovery behind the scenes which could help him return next season stronger than ever.