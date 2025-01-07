Talented teenager Medine signs first professional contract with West Ham

Academy defender Jethro Medine signed his first professional contract with West Ham United this week.

The Medine family has a strong connection with football with Jethro’s oldest brother Mbiyeye having played for Cambridge United whilst his other older brother Jeremiah progressed through the ranks at Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic following a short spell at the Hammers.

Speaking to the club's website, Medine expressed his delight in putting pen to paper after so much support from his family who he couldn’t have done it without.

“It’s such a proud moment for me and my family,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction, but although it’s a great achievement, I haven’t made it yet. I want to push for the U21s before the end of the season, so the work continues.

“I’ve learned almost everything I know from my brothers, from playing football together,” he shared. “My family has played a huge role in getting me to where I am today. Most importantly, mum and dad, driving us all to training. They’ve always been there for me, even at my away games no matter how far. Thanks also to my cousin Nathan, who has played a massive part.”

West Ham United Academy Manager Kenny Brown had a lot of praise for the exciting teenager who has become the latest scholar to sign professional terms with the Hammers.

“It’s very pleasing to see Jethro, who’s come all the way through the ranks with us, sign his first professional contract here. The big thing for him is his consistency. He’s nailed down the right-back position with our U18s, and his performances have been rewarded with international recognition for England U17s. The feedback we’ve received has always been positive.

“He’s got plenty to develop, but I’m confident that in the second half of the season, he’ll be knocking on the door of the U21s, getting ready for his move to Rush Green next year. You know what you’re going to get with Jethro. Last year, as a first-year scholar, he got a lot of minutes with the U18s and developed quickly. We’re seeing the benefits of that now. He’s added more offensive elements to his game to complement his one-on-one defending. We’re all excited to see where we can take him.”