West Ham boss Potter happy with victory over Leicester: Soucek has been brilliant

Manager Graham Potter praised his West Ham side for their disciplined performance in the 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

The Hammers boss highlighted their defensive solidity and ability to take key chances as the difference.

He emphasized the importance of building on this momentum as they push for a strong finish to the season.

Potter told BBC Sport: "Feels good. It's not easy. The turnaround from the Arsenal game was not that long. Two efforts in five days is big for us. Two clean sheets, six points, delighted.

"The clean sheet was important. We have conceded too many goals this season. It's important to stem that. The collective effort do that was important.

"We controlled the first half and limited them.

"Overall we're delighted. A big win for us."

On Tomas Soucek's goal, he said: "He's done brilliant for us. Pops up with a goal, works hard. He can have some time over the weekend with his family and maybe have a nice dinner."