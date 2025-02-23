Arsenal boss Arteta: We were giving the ball away from the start

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta understands fans being upset after their 1-0 home defeat to West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen struck for the Hammers as they won 1-0 on Saturday, with the Gunners seeing Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off.

Arteta said of the fans' reaction: "I understand as well that we want it and we are trying so hard. We are against a lot of things and we had a great opportunity today and we didn’t deliver, I think that’s human.

"You ask me many times what is ideal and what that team needs and how we overcome certain deficiencies we have in the squad, and it is being in every single moment. That is my dream but I am not here to demand that of the crowd.

"Sometimes you see the warm-up and they’re flat, then the game starts and we are flying. I think the way the game started and how we presented the ball and giveaways, we never got there, but we have 70-80 minutes to work on that. We certainly tried but it wasn’t enough today."

He also stated: "It’s my responsibility for the team to play much better than it did today. We have to play much better, with much more quality, much more interaction It's not good enough, that’s on me.

"I would do the same thing, I would play the same players. But, when you lose, you get it wrong, the tactics, the intentions, everything, that’s what I felt. I have to do what I felt."