West Ham lose 29,000 season ticket holders as stadium atmosphere worsens

West Ham United have lost a staggering 29,000 season ticket holders since relocating to the London Stadium.

This summer marks nine years since the Hammers left Upton Park, their home for over a century, for the 62,500-capacity venue.

Fans have long voiced concerns over the stadium’s atmosphere, arguing its multi-purpose design isn’t suited for football.

Recent figures from Claret and Hugh reveal that from the original 50,000 season ticket holders, more than half have not renewed.

While some may have temporarily opted out and returned, the overall decline is a significant cause for concern.

Despite this, West Ham continue to draw large crowds, with their Premier League attendances among the highest in England.