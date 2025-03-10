Potter unhappy over Newcastle winner as West Ham fall at home

West Ham boss Graham Potter felt defeat at home to Newcastle United was deserved.

The Hammers lost 1-0 to a Bruno Guimaraes on Monday night to leave them in 16th place on the Premier League table. The win also takes Newcastle into 6th position.

Afterwards, Potter lamented Bruno Guimaraes' winner, insisting a foul had been involved in the lead-up.

He said: “It ebbed and flowed a bit. We had a good start and they came back into it. Then we had some good opportunities. There wasn't much in it. We didn’t do enough to win the game but we could have got something out of it.

"The goal was disappointing, we felt there was a push on Max (Kilmam).

“It’s two hands on the back. It’s a push. You can see from (Alexander) Isak’s non celebration he thinks it's a push. Clear for us but I'm not VAR.

"We were playing against a really physical man-to-man defence. The players were doing their best. We’d like things to be more progressive but you have to credit the opposition.

"It just wasn’t our day today. We had some opportunities. We had our moments, we could have been better with the ball.

"You have to look at what the situation was. We were conceding a lot of goals. We tied to stabilise things. Overall the attitude and commitment was really strong. We just need to carry on improving our attacking play. It's not easy to do it at mid-season but I'm sure pretty confident we can turn it around."

Potter also said, “We didn’t deserve to win the game, but we deserved something from the game.

“We have tried to address the foundation and give us some stability. Like I said, the effort, application and desire to run back and suffer for each other was there.

“On the back of two wins, it isn’t built in a day. We have to move step-by-step. You have got to carry on moving.”