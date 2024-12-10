West Ham captain Bowen: Victory over Wolves should lift us all

West Ham United striker Jarrod Bowen admits they needed a win on Monday night.

The Hammers were able to beat Wolves 2-1 at home in the Premier League.

The result moves them up to 14th in the table, but also raised spirits after the news about Michail Antonio’s car accident.

The captain stated: "It should give everyone a lift. This is an opportunity now, December is probably the busiest time in our schedule all season.

“A lot of games are coming up and it's the start of a run we can put together.

“We go to Bournemouth next week which will be a tough game but this could really start us."

