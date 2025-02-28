Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Birthday boy Soucek delighted scoring in West Ham win against Leicester
Birthday boy Soucek delighted scoring in West Ham win against Leicester
Midfielder Tomáš Souček expressed his delight after West Ham’s 2-0 win, emphasizing the team’s strong mentality and execution.

The midfielder praised his teammates for staying compact and taking their chances against a tough opponent.

Souček believes the victory is a crucial step as they aim to finish the season on a high.

He stated to the BBC: “Thank you, it was a great birthday because a birthday is big and after this I just wanted to win and with a goal is even better so it's a nice gift that I could get.

"Even for him (Alphonse Areola) his clean sheet we can celebrate now because we play football this is our dream and we got what we wanted.

"It was really important because we knew we played very well at Arsenal away but we need to have this consistency, we wanted to win for our fans at home because the spirits can go up and we just need to build on this result. I am so happy."

