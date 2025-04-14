West Ham captain Bowen remains upbeat after Liverpool defeat

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen insists defeat at Liverpool was undeserved on Sunday.

The Irons lost 2-1, with Reds captain Virgil van Dijk grabbing an 89th minute winner.

“It was a really good second-half performance,” Bowen told whufc.com. “You come to Anfield, they're top of the league by ten points, it's not going to be easy and we suffered with that early on.

“They got the goal and then by the end of the first half, I think we started to play a little bit, got a bit more bravery, a bit more confidence with the ball.

“We had a couple of half chances here and there. We had a chance with the corner at the end of the first half and then I think we just grew into the game as the game went on.

“We worked all second half to get back into the game and felt we were in a really good position at 1-1, but then a set-piece has undone us at the end.”

Bowen added, "It was disappointing to lose today but I think we can take some real good things from our performance.”