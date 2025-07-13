West Ham captain Bowen: Full preseason good for Potter and staff

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen says a full preseason will be beneficial for the players and manager Graham Potter.

Potter and his staff arrived midway through the last campaign.

Now away in Germany for a training camp, Bowen told whufc.com: “It’s exciting, and I'm sure it'll be a really tough camp. It's a really important period, and I think you get as much out of it as you put in.

“It’s one of those where you know that the tough camps are coming, and we finish it with a friendly against Grasshopper (Club Zürich) as well, which will be really good. It’s an opportunity for everyone in the group to be part of it and spend time with one another because you're with each other every single day for a whole week before we go to the United States.

“We talk about a season being ten months long, but I think these periods of pre-season really shape you for that, strengthen you up and make you ready for the physical demands of a season. I think these first few weeks in pre-season are a massive part of that - to put the work in and work with the manager - and I get the feeling that everyone is keen for that as well.

“I think pre-season is also about building trustful relationships with, for example, the players that are coming back from each of their loan spells and building a really strong team spirit, and Germany is a great opportunity to do that.

“For the Head Coach (Graham Potter) to have a full six weeks working with us will be really good, and to have a full pre-season schedule will be beneficial for the players, the Head Coach and his staff as well. That's why I think it's an exciting time ahead for the Club.”