Kudus promises Spurs fans: I want to entertain

Mohammed Kudus has promised Tottenham fans "entertainment" after completing his move from West Ham United.

The Ghana international moved to Spurs from the Hammers for £55m.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It feels great to be here, I’m very happy and can’t wait to start,” he said. “I’m a very direct winger, strong, very good in taking players on and creating chances, so there is a lot of flair in my game.

“I like to entertain the fans as well. That’s what football is about – it’s putting a memory in the heads of the fans that they have when they go back home, and after the money they’ve spent to buy a ticket. Although there is also a lot of seriousness and competitiveness in the game, I still think it’s a sport I try to enjoy as much as I can and give the fans something to enjoy too. I hope fans are going to really enjoy what I’m going to bring to the team here.

“One of the most important parts of why I came here is the project and how the manager sees it, and to develop under him. With the history of where he’s come from, I’ve seen the amount of talent he’s developed to become great players. It’s a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well.

“I’m very team-orientated so my personal goals are around helping the team get as many points as we can, to be as high as we can in the Premier League and perform really well and go as far as we can in the Champions League.”

Champions League factor

Kudus admits he's excited to take part in the Champions League this new season with the Europa League winners.

He also said: “I know how big the club is, the history and I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level in the Champions League as well, so it’s a big moment for me,” he added.

“I think the Champions League is one of the biggest stages in football. I’ve played a couple of games at Ajax so I have a bit of history and I know it’s top-level football and it requires a lot of quality and focus throughout the whole game, so I’m just hoping to use my individual ability to help the team go as far as we can.”