West Ham boss Potter: We deserved more than Villa point

Paul Vegas
West Ham boss Graham Potter was happy after their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Emerson Palmieri canceled out Jacob Ramsey's opener for Villa.

Potter said afterwards: "I think the performance maybe deserved more. We played well after the first 15 minutes. We tried to win the ball back high.

"It's a process of working day to day and how we improve. We look at the balance of the team. It's a reward for the performance we've got today. 

"We wanted them (the wing-backs) to be more aggressive with their movement, which they did. Really pleasing overall that the squad looks ready to fight and play.

"This has been the first week we've had as a training week. We have to keep going, we are at the start."

On Lucas Paqueta's performance, he added: "He was a real handful. You can play into him because he's so strong. Really pleased for him, really good performance and he worked so hard for the team. We've got a few players to come back which is positive for us. The group wants to work."

