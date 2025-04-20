West Ham boss Potter unhappy with "cheap giveaways" for Southampton draw

West Ham United boss Graham Potter was left "very disappointed" after their 1-1 draw with Southampton at London stadium.

West Ham went ahead through Jarrod Bowen, though Saints earned the point in injury-time through Lesley Ugochukwu.

Afterwards, Potter said: "The overwhelming emotion is real disappointment, to be honest.

"I’m really disappointed. Obviously conceding late again is another kick, but if we're honest, I think Southampton deserved their equaliser. Our performance wasn't up to the level, it wasn't good enough.

"We want to do better. We're frustrated, is the honest truth. We thought we took a step forward against Liverpool, but today it wasn't good enough.

"We need to do more, we need to play better, we need to construct our attacks better, we need to create more chances, we need to not give the ball away so cheaply."

Players need to step up

Potter admitted not enough players stepped up consisitently over the 90 minutes.

"Lots of things that you can pick the game apart and it wasn't there, not enough players playing well and, in the end, no matter who you are in this league, you can suffer.

"We don't know what we're going to get sometimes, because the Premier League offers a different challenge every game.

"Away at Anfield is one challenge, then home to Southampton when the onus is on you to attack, the onus is on you to control, the onus is on you to be the protagonist in the game (is another).

"That's something that we struggle with and I think you can see that in our results at home. We're suffering here and we have to do better for our supporters because they're so important to us and we're not doing enough."

Cheap giveaways

On where it went wrong, Potter says there was no one root reason.

"It's a combination of things.

"Like I said, if you give the ball away cheaply, you don't attack well enough, you turn the ball over, you feed their game.

"I think they'll (Southampton) be happy with how they played. Like I said, they deserved what they got today, for sure, so that's more a reflection on us and what we need to do better.

"But there's too many unenforced errors, too many misplaced passes, too many cheap things and that makes it very difficult to create and to control a game of football in an attacking sense at this level."