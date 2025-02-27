West Ham boss Potter delighted with victory over Leicester: Really good week

West Ham boss Graham Potter was left pleased after their 2-0 win against Leicester City.

Tomas Soucek and a Jannick Vestergaard own goal saw West Ham to a 2-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Potter said, "It’s been a really good week for us. Two clean sheets, two wins, six points.

"Especially after not so long between the games – there was a huge effort at Arsenal of course – and to go again in a game that we're expected to win, I thought the players had a good structure, a good discipline.

"I don't think it was champagne football by any stretch, but it was professional and importantly we got the job done.

"We knew that the game was going to be completely different away at Arsenal compared to home, with the greatest respect, against Leicester.

"It's a different game for us, so we had to have that role (of dominating possession).

"We had to play the role, and that's why I thought that whilst it was not easy to create chances because they had lots of bodies there, defending with eleven all the time, we had control and we limited them to not many transitions.

"We were able to sustain our attacks and obviously get the two goals. We still had a job to do and we did it over the second half.

"Tomáš Souček anticipates those chances really well.

"He has made a career of it. He gives everything to the team, works really hard and it’s nice for him on his (30th) birthday to score a goal.

"It was an important goal and I’m delighted for him, delighted for the team, and delighted for the players because they've been working really hard and it’s nice to get the rewards of two wins."