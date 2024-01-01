Tribal Football
West Ham boss Lopetegui: We need two players per position
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admits their market plans are not yet over.

Lopetegui says he feels his squad remains short.

He told Marca: "We had a very short squad and we wanted two players per position. We're not there yet... but we're working on it.

"In addition, we have a very important player like Edson Álvarez injured for a long period. Even so, the key will be our structure. The new players have come with the utmost enthusiasm. It is important to have that internal competitiveness.

"The sports management already knows perfectly well what my thoughts are. It is not a question of making them public."

