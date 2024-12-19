West Ham boss Lopetegui returns home to Spain for family bereavement

Tribal Football
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has returned to Spain due to the death of his father.

The former Real Madrid and Spain coach has lost his father Jose Lopetegui, who was 94.

Jose was a famous athlete in his own right, as he played in the Basque sport of stone-lifting.

The Hammers are still contemplating whether to retain Lopetegui in the long-term.

The Spaniard has battled to develop a winning consistency since joining the club in the summer from David Moyes.

 

