Lopetegui to lead West Ham against Brighton after father's funeral

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will be back in charge for the clash with Brighton.

Lopetegui has returned from Spain after attending his father's funeral.

Lopetegui said, "It has been a hard week for our family, but my dad has had a very good life and we are very proud of him.

"When I talk about my father, I do it with a smile on my face, because he has had a good life with lots of stories, and he has been a big character.

"I have lost my dad, but I think we have also lost a very big person. He has been a very good character, and we are all very proud of him.

"Now we have to change our focus because I am back, but at least I can stay close to my family. We have to think about tomorrow's match and the next match because life continues."