Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart

Lopetegui to lead West Ham against Brighton after father's funeral

Paul Vegas
Lopetegui to lead West Ham against Brighton after father's funeral
Lopetegui to lead West Ham against Brighton after father's funeralAction Plus
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will be back in charge for the clash with Brighton.

Lopetegui has returned from Spain after attending his father's funeral.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lopetegui said, "It has been a hard week for our family, but my dad has had a very good life and we are very proud of him.

"When I talk about my father, I do it with a smile on my face, because he has had a good life with lots of stories, and he has been a big character.

"I have lost my dad, but I think we have also lost a very big person. He has been a very good character, and we are all very proud of him.

"Now we have to change our focus because I am back, but at least I can stay close to my family. We have to think about tomorrow's match and the next match because life continues."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenBrightonWest Ham
Related Articles
Hurzeler on Brighton's Enciso: He changed his mindset and trained unbelievably
West Ham boss Lopetegui returns home to Spain for family bereavement
Fullkrug speaks out on "catastrophic" injury at West Ham and life under Lopetegui