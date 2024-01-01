West Ham boss Lopetegui on home defeat to Villa: This feels bad

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui felt down after defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

West Ham were beaten 2-1 after Jhnon Duran struck a late Villa winner at London stadium.

Lopetegui said, "I feel bad. We lost. I have to feel bad. When you lose the feeling is not very good. In the same time we did good things too. We played against one of the best teams in last season's Premier League.

"They have a very strong team and improved this summer but after this it was a pity that we concede one goal in one set-piece at the start of the game. We were able to overcome this bad moment.

"After 20 minutes (of the second half), we had a bit of a lull and we suffered in this moment when they scored again. We had two chances but we didn't do so it is a pity for us.

"We have to know that the first minute is as important as the 90th. We have to put the focus in this part of the match and try to improve. I think we have the strength to be stronger in this area and in the same way, I think we have to be positive in good things too."

He added, "We have a very big stadium and fantastic fans. All of them have a big commitment to us. That is why it is a bit disappointing to not get a better score today because they deserve it. My feeling was that we have this energy and this commitment. We have 37 games in front of us and today is a bad day but we have to wake up with the same energy to face the next challenge."