West Ham boss Lopetegui: Fullkrug will improve the more he plays

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is adamant Niclas Fullkrug will improve the more he plays.

The Germany striker featured in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brighton, though struggled on the day.

Lopetegui said: "It's true that he's not at his best now, but it's also true that he needs minutes to reach this level that we need.

"I think that when he's better he'll be able to play more minutes and games.

"Sometimes, however, even knowing that a player isn't at his best, you have to let him play to allow him to find his form and recover as best as possible."