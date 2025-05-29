Wes Brown exclusive: Man Utd tour good chance for kids after unacceptable season

Manchester United Treble winner Wes Brown is confident the players are embracing their post-season trip to Asia this week.

Speaking after United's 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN Allstars in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night, Brown says it is an opportunity for the squad's young players to get in front of manager Ruben Amorim.

Brown, who is accompanying the squad in Malaysia and Hong Kong, told Tribalfootball.com: "Yeah, you probably would have wanted to go on holiday now.

"I mean, there's a lot of games as well, there's a lot of games. The one thing I will say is, you've known about it for a while, you know, so it is what it is. I mean, the lads have got, I watched it today, most lads played 45 (minutes) max, you know, a lot of young lads in there. It's great for the young lads.

"But yeah, it's so hot here, literally, you stand outside and every part of you starts sweating and you're not even moving. So it would have been tough running in the game, I can tell you that right now.

"But things like that are sketched in early. So you know what's happening. You are professionals. Do you all go on holiday? Yes, of course you do. You know what I mean? You 100% do. It's time for your family and your children, if you have children, to relax. And it's been a tough season for us, not just physically, but mentally as well."

Brown added, "After the last game. It wouldn't have been a nice feeling, would it? You know what I mean? No. And I'm pretty sure they, you know, after the Aston Villa game, I'm pretty sure they travelled straight away. I wouldn't have been the best plane journey, I guess.

"But you know it's happening and it's not your decision, it's the club's decision."

Unacceptable season

Brown admits the past season has been "unacceptable" for United, which left everything hinging on the Europa League final, where they were beaten by Tottenham last week.

He also said: "We had obviously one game, one chance, to sort of pull us back into it a little bit. But it wasn't meant to be.

"I think it's the worse season for a long time. We've heard the interviews, everyone's devastated. It's not really acceptable. But I think everybody knows that. I'm pretty sure the manager will have things in his mind ready to go. Players to bring in.

"I don't think we can go for the same players if we were to be in the Champions League, that obviously brings in different money. You could maybe go for a few players at a different or higher rate.

"Now the plan will be to try and get some of the players in who he still wants but yeah it's going to be tough. It's been a tough season all round and disappointing in all ways."

- Wes Brown was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of BetVictor