Wales coach Bellamy calm as Man Utd whiz Biancheri joins up with Canada

Wales coach Craig Bellamy has no problem with Manchester United winger Gabriele Biancheri "exploring" his international options.

Capped by Wales at U16 and U19 level, the 18 year-old also qualifies for Canada and Italy, the nations of his parents.

As such, Biancheri is spending the week with Jesse Marsch's Canada squad.

In response, Bellamy said: "I like people having options, it's healthy.

"He's not ready for our squad yet. It's something he'd like to go and have a look at, but I like to think we have done our work as well.

"At the end the decision will be his. He knows where we are and where he is. He's not ready for first-team football with us at this moment.

"It's his decision. I've known him since he was very young and I know his family really well. Whatever he does will be the right thing for him, it's not a problem."

Wales are set for World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium next month.

Just like Jonathan David

Meanwhile, Marsch has said of the United prospect: "He's a dynamic player. He's very good around the goal. You can see he's an intelligent player.

"He's a version of Jonathan David. He's not exactly the same player but he's a striker that can play up on the backline and is also good at coming underneath and connecting plays and being part of the build-up phase.

"I've had good conversations with Gabe and his family. He has several options to think about in what country he wants to represent.

"I think it's really important that the family feels the connection to Canada."