Wes Brown exclusive: Collyer is loved by Man Utd but shouldn't be rushed into first team

Manchester United hero Wes Brown says young talent Toby Collyer's development into the first team should not be rushed.

Brown spoke on the 20 year old and how he has been impressed with his progression into manager Erik ten Hag’s first team plans so far this season.

“I have seen him after watching a few of the games last season and you can see that the manager and the coaching staff really like him,” he told Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Instant Casinos.

“He played a lot in preseason and the last couple of games he has featured a lot as well, I think the club really rate him highly.

“You are just hoping now that when he gets on the pitch, he shows that a little bit and hopefully if he is one that comes through this season it is not rushed.”

Collyer has made three starts for United so far this season including playing 90 minutes in the side's 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley in which he gave a fantastic performance to help his side into the next round.

Brown hopes the young midfielder is not rushed, however, as pushing such talents into the limelight too quickly can destroy their confidence and beginning of their careers.

“Not everybody is capable of rushing in and some players take a little more time but he definitely one the manager is trying to help push forward."

When asked if the academy star could become a key player in United’s midfield, Brown was confident in his ability but thinks he needs to tweak just one thing.

“Yeah I do and when you watch him playing against his own age of maybe a little bit older you can see the talent. Now it’s about can he focus on just doing that little bit extra in the first team squad and that’s the difference, it’s only a slight difference but it’s about how quickly he can pick it up.”