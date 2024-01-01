Welbeck says Brighton have "exciting times" ahead after Man Utd victory

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck says his side have an exciting future ahead after beating Manchester United at the weekend.

The Seagulls striker scored his 100th goal in club football during the victory which he says tough but was won by Brighton’s level of intensity.

“They have maybe not been having the best of results and are not used to them compared to results in the past.

“But in the dressing room we all said it had been a really, really tough game.

“There is more intensity about us this season, the way we set out to play.

“We set out to do that too last season but it was difficult with all the players out through injury.

“The squad depth was not as strong as it could have been and it looks like that has been rectified this season. We have got a lot of players raring to go so we look forward to what should be exciting times and being ready for every game.

“The manager tells us never to give up, however hard the game has been and whoever we are playing against. So, all credit to the boys in the dressing room for having that mentality.”

He also praised youngster Billy Gilmour who shone for the side and helped secure three points.

“As a group of players we don’t get involved in any speculation or talk about that. Billy is here with us at the time being and we treat him as we always do.

“We are lucky to have him, and his performance was excellent. We know the quality he has got and what he can produce. He showed that in this game – and last season too.”