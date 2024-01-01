Watzke wishes Klopp good luck in his new role with Red Bull despite controversy

Tribal Football
Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has no ill will towards a former manager.

Watzke this week sent his best wishes to Jurgen Klopp, who has taken on a new job.

Klopp will be the new global head of soccer at Red Bull, working for RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

Watzke told Sky Sports: "For me, it was no surprise because we had spoken about it personally. I wish Jurgen, as always, good luck in his new job."

Klopp said about the Red Bull project in 2017: " I'm a football romantic and I like tradition in football and all that stuff. 

“In Germany, only two clubs sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before the game and that is Mainz and Dortmund."

