Watkins praises Olsen's "unbelievable performances" as he replaced Martinez at Villa

Aston Villa striker has praised Robin Olsen after the goalkeeper helped Villa claim a vital win at Brentford in their race to a European spot.

Olsen replaced Emi Martinez in the starting XI as the Argentina international wasn’t risked by manager Unai Emery due to a small injury issue. The Sweden international kept just the second clean sheet of his Villa career whilst Watkins bagged a goal to claim a vital 3 poinst which moved the side up to 7th place in the league.

Olsen had conceded 28 goals in 12 Premier League appearances before Saturday night and was pushed to the front of the players thanking the crowd for their support by Morgan Rogers. Villa supporters responded with chants of: “Robin Olsen, the world’s number two!” as they showed their thanks to the 35 year old.

Watkins spoke about the goalkeeper after the game and says that without his performance they would never have secured the victory.

“I think when Robin has played the majority of the time he has had to come on at half-time and has been thrown in at the deep end. That is tough.

“It is nice he could start a game and show what he could do from the start.

“He has had some unbelievable performances. He played like that away to Brighton last year. We lost the game but he was man of the match by far. He did the same today and it was massive.”

Asked about Saturday’s post-match celebrations, Olsen told VillaTV that he is not used to such support and that is delighted by receiving so much praise.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m not used to that.

“Of course, it’s always nice to celebrate with the fans who have travelled down here and supported us for 90 minutes.

“I’m so happy. I’m so proud of the boys and the team, we knew that it’s a really tough away game.

“We knew that we had to play at our best, so we did everything we spoke about before the game. I’m just so pleased and proud of the team.”