Emery: Villa victory at Brentford so important given lengthy Prem break

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left delighted after victory at Brentford on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins struck just after halftime for the 1-0 win in London, with Emery insisting they were worthy of the points.

“I’m very proud of the players,” Emery said, eager to highlight the performance of stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

“We planned this match as a key because we’re not going to play in the Premier League for the next 25 days.

“We’re going to play in the Champions League and then it’s the break. We’re coming back with the FA Cup and then Brighton is our next match in the Premier League to try to feel comfortable, confident and believing in our way.

“It was very important to compete today like we did in Bruges and try to get those three points, knowing the difficulties we were facing.

“We did a fantastic job in the first half. We dominated, created chances and played wishing to win. We didn’t concede a lot to them and in the second half we scored one goal and then a second goal, but VAR refused it.

“After it, they were progressively dominating more and pushing us to defend in a low block, and we needed the goalkeeper. Robin Olsen was fantastic today and the back four did a great job.

“We had some transitions as well, like with Ollie Watkins, to score the second goal, but how we competed today, how we imposed our game plan and how we won the duels was like how we planned before.”

Emery was also keen to highlight the influence of the away support.

He continued: “It was very important to win through a clean sheet and feel confidence with the goalkeeper and the block defensively.

“The supporters of Aston Villa were helping us and I’m thankful for their support and how they are enjoying the way.

“They are competing with us as well to get good emotions and to feel together.”