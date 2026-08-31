Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Barcelona agree shock deal to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in €10M package

Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win

Simeone speaks on Alvarez's future as he rejects Arsenal and returns to training this week

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Barca agree Gabriel Jesus deal, Juve close in on Spurs midfielder Sarr

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Watkins: I didn't intend my Villa career to end this way

Former Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.
Former Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.Profimedia

Ollie Watkins heads off for a new chapter in his career after agreeing a bold transfer move from Aston Villa to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The two clubs announced the deal over the weekend, as the 30-year-old ‌striker ends a successful six-year spell at Villa Park, and he leaves as Villa's top scorer in the Premier ‌League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Full details of how much the deal has cost were not disclosed, but ‌British media reported the Saudi giants paid £51M for the ‌England international, who had two ⁠years left ‌on his Villa contract.

Watkins has signed a three-year contract in Riyadh, as the ongoing squad exodus continues from Villa this summer, and he hinted that an exit was not originally in his plans.

"Firstly, I would like to say, never did I intend, nor did I imagine, my time at Aston Villa would end this way," Watkins posted on social media.

"With that being said, I am eternally grateful for the last six years. Not only has it shaped me as a player, but as a person.

"We've been through so many ups and downs in my six seasons here, but one thing that's never changed is that I have given everything for this club.

"From my first goals in the 7-2 win over Liverpool to getting the club back into Europe, the Champions League nights at Villa Park to that unforgettable night in Istanbul and becoming Villa's record Premier League goalscorer.

"It is an achievement that I never thought would be possible when I signed for the club.

"I want to thank everyone who has contributed to my time here, Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and especially Unai Emery for always believing in me.

"Birmingham will always be home, and so will Villa."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOllie WatkinsAston VillaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Al Hilal seal three-year deal to sign Watkins from Villa

Emery reveals Ollie Watkins will leave Aston Villa: It's a new chapter with Jackson...

Ollie Watkins set to leave Aston Villa for Saudi side Al Hilal