Ollie Watkins is reportedly on the verge of leaving Aston Villa for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

It’s been a busy summer for Unai Emery’s side, with the likes of Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, and Youri Tielemans leaving the club.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Watkins, 30, is set to become the next, after an agreement with Saudi side Al Hilal was reached.

It’s understood that Villa will receive a fee of £52 million for the striker, who has been pushing to get the move done since learning of the interest.

Watkins leaves the club as one of the Premier League’s most reliable strikers, having scored 91 goals in his 221 league games.

The news comes after Aston Villa agreed to pay a club record deal for the signature for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

Unai Emery’s side will pay an initial fee of £47.5 million, with add-ons taking the total package to £65 million.