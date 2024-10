Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury.

Odegaard has been missing since breaking down with Norway during the last international break.

Arsenal reported ligament damage for Odegaard.

But he is back on his feet and running on a treadmill this week.

The Gunners have big games coming up against Liverpool on October 27 and Inter Milan on November 6. It remains to be seen if the midfielder will make those ties.