Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Norway coach Solbakken unsure of Arsenal captain Odegaard's return

Norway coach Solbakken unsure of Arsenal captain Odegaard's return
Norway coach Solbakken unsure of Arsenal captain Odegaard's returnAction Plus
Norway coach Stale Solbakken says Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is still far from a playing return.

Odegaard suffered an ankle injury with Norway during last month's international break.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And discussing his plans for Norway's upcoming Nations League qualifiers today, Solbakken said: "He is far from being in the squad. We will have to see how far he gets during this international break.

"It is possible that he will come, but it depends a little on his rehabilitation. 

"I have not spoken to him in the past four or five days." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdegaard MartinArsenal
Related Articles
Havertz: Odegaard the perfect Arsenal captain
Arsenal captain Odegaard details injury setback; recovery hopes
Arteta says Odegaard will be out "for a few weeks" with calf injury