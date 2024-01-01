Norway coach Solbakken unsure of Arsenal captain Odegaard's return

Norway coach Stale Solbakken says Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is still far from a playing return.

Odegaard suffered an ankle injury with Norway during last month's international break.

And discussing his plans for Norway's upcoming Nations League qualifiers today, Solbakken said: "He is far from being in the squad. We will have to see how far he gets during this international break.

"It is possible that he will come, but it depends a little on his rehabilitation.

"I have not spoken to him in the past four or five days."