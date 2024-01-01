Warhust happy with goalscoring start with Man City U18s

Manchester City striker Matty Warhurst is happy to be already amongst the goals this season.

Warhurst struck twice in the City U18 4-0 win against Everton last week.

He told the club's website: “Going into this game I did my analysis of Everton before the game so I was confident I’d get on the score sheet.

“It’s been great working with the new players too. The wingers get past the defenders and put crossed in which is what I live off.

“So I’m really looking forward to playing with the boys more who all have a lot of potential.

“I think after a win like this it gives everyone a lot of confidence and I think everyone is looking forward to the next few games when we get back from the international break.

“The lads who aren’t on international duty will train and keep the intensity high and then look to prepare for Nottingham Forest together when we all return.”