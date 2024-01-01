Gvardiol: Man City can win Champions League and Premier League Double

Josko Gvardiol is convinced Manchester City can win the Champions League this season.

The Croatia defender has laid out ambitions to win the Champions League and Premier League Double.

Advertisement Advertisement

"In this season, I would love if I can help the team to victories in the Champions League and the Premier League, where we can get title number five," Gvardiol tells City's website.

As he begins his second year in England, he also said: "I like Manchester, but mostly in the summer. Winter is cold.

"I haven't seen much of England. I have only visited London and Liverpool, and that is because the schedule is so tight."

Guardiol has a contract at City until the summer of 2028.