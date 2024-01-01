James Ward-Prowse "can’t wait to kick on" after summer break

The midfielder is ready for the new season after a well earned rest

Hammers Midfielder James Ward-Prowse is more than ready for the new season after returning from a well-earned summer break.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 29-year-old was one of the first to return for the start of pre-season training on Wednesday, which allowed him to meet new head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Prowse went on to talk about meeting his new boss plus how excited he is for preseason.

“It was great to meet the new head coach, and from day one it’s clear he’s going to demand high standards on and off the pitch, which I think can only be a positive thing”

“It’s always exciting when there’s a new head coach in the building. Everyone starts with a clean slate, so there’s an opportunity for everyone to show him what they can do. It was great to meet him, and from day one it’s clear he’s going to demand high standards on and off the pitch, which I think can only be a positive thing.”

On preseason he expressed how the side are ready for anything.

“I’m really excited for the two trips we’ve got coming up. It’ll be good to get away somewhere new, to put in some hard work and to enjoy being around the group.

“I went to the States once with Southampton, so I’m looking forward to being back out there. It’s going to be hot and we’ve got some high-quality games lined up, so it should be good.

“Ultimately, from day one we’re gearing up for the Aston Villa game and beyond. Every training session we do has a purpose and a meaning to it, and we’ve got to get used to that because time is going to go quickly and it will come around before we know it. It’s exciting.”