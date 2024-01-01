Ings quickly impressed by new West Ham boss Lopetegui

Danny Ings has been quickly impressed by new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham have kicked off preseason with an Austrian training camp this week.

Ings told whufc.com: “It’s been brilliant to be honest, and It’s great to be back. During the season you are looking forward to a break, but then towards the end of the break you are wanting to get back in and get stuck in again. We’ve settled in well here, had some good early sessions and the mood overall is really positive.

“It’s been great (working under new Head Coach Julen Lopetegui and his coaching staff). You can see from day one that they are wanting to implement all of their stuff on the training pitch and it’s not just a case of getting your trainers on and going running. There is a lot of ball work and we’ve started tactical work already, so it has been a really good start and I think everyone is really excited for what lies ahead.

“I’ve really enjoyed the style he has implemented so far, but it is only early days and there is still a lot of time working together to come, but what I’ve seen so far has been fantastic and I think everyone thinks the same. It is a new learning curve for all of us and one we are looking forward to.”