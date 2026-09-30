Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Wright urges Premier League to punish Man City heavily

Tuchel hails England's hard work after unglamorous Czech victory

Pep Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's punishment: We will get through this together

Portugal vs Denmark: Confirmed team news as a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Nigeria's AFCON hopes take setback as Guinea-Bissau inflict historic defeat

As Bafana Bafana lose key man to injury, who should replace him against Eritrea?

Former Man Utd defender Smalling reportedly set to join Porto on free transfer

Walton secures Ipswich future with contract extension

Walton secures Ipswich future with contract extension
Walton secures Ipswich future with contract extensionČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Andrew Yates

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at Portman Road until the summer of 2029.

The 30-year-old joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan in 2021 before completing a permanent transfer in January 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Walton has since made 138 appearances for Ipswich and played an important role during a remarkable period of success for the club.

"I am very pleased to have signed a new deal at the club," Christian said. 

"As I think all supporters will know, this club and the area means so much to me and I’m incredibly proud of everything we have been able to achieve together over the last few years. 

“To win promotion and then represent Ipswich Town in the Premier League once again is one of the highlights of my career so far and I’m excited to have extended my stay here for a further season.” 

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueChristian WaltonIpswichFootball transfers

Related Articles

Florian Wirtz to leave Liverpool? Bayern Munich reportedly interested in January move

Barry finds the target again as Everton win against ten man Ipswich

Babel admits Barcola cannot replace Salah at Liverpool: I think that's impossible...