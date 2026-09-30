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Pep Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's punishment: We will get through this together

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City for the past ten seasons
Pep Guardiola led Manchester City for the past ten seasonsLev radin / Alamy / Profimedia

Pep Guardiola, the Spanish coach who led Manchester City for the past ten seasons, reacted on Wednesday to the English club's conviction after it was found guilty of all the charges of breaching Premier League rules.

"I want every Manchester City fan around the world to know that I am here. More than ever. I am, I always have been and I always will be with my club, the owner, the chairman, Ferran, the players, the staff, Enzo and you, our unique fans. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all," read Pep Guardiola's post.

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The allegations date back to a period between 2009 and 2018, following an investigation by the German newspaper Der Spiegel. The Premier League accused Manchester City of failing to provide financial information and details of payments to coaches and players, as well as breaching the competition's and UEFA's financial rules. The club denied all the allegations.

Read more - Premier League declares City guilty of all charges as club responds

In February 2020, European football's governing body fined City €30 million and imposed a two-year ban from continental competitions. However, an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ban because some of the alleged offences were time-barred. The club nevertheless paid €10 million in fines for failing to cooperate with UEFA.

During the investigation period, Manchester City won the English title three times, the League Cup four times, the FA Cup twice and the Community Shield once. It should be noted that the period covered by the scandal involving Manchester City runs from 2009/10 to 2017/18, while Guardiola took charge of City in 2016/17.

Read more - Manchester City charges: what could happen in the Premier League?

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