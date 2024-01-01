Walker says Silva is the best player he has worked with at Man City

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has revealed David Silva is the best player he has worked with at the club.

Walker was asked about the one person he would single out as the best he has played with at City.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he has gotten to shine alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, Walker went in another direction.

"David Silva," Walker replied when asked the question on the 'You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker podcast'.

When podcast guest Michael Brown (ex-City player) asked why he didn't pick De Bruyne, Walker added: "People always ask me who the best player I have played with at City and it is David. I think he just pips Kevin.

"I think Kun (Aguero) was incredible but that is my personal opinion. He did things and you could pass him a ball and it would be a bad ball, but he would make it look like a good ball.

"He wasn't the quickest, but with how he could turn and the manipulation of his body, and with him and Leroy (Sane) on that side the first couple of years, they complemented each other so well.

"He knew when Leroy wanted the ball, when he didn't want the ball, how he wanted the ball and I think, for me, David just knew what the team needed.

"Kevin does things that are incredible. The other day when we were playing West Ham, we have done a short corner and he has gone to shoot at goal. You will see that nine times out of 10 and don't do it but he will try that nine times out of 10."