Walcott: Lavia should've chosen Liverpool over Chelsea

Ex-Southampton and current Chelsea star Romeo Lavia should have signed for Liverpool.

The young midfielder had a choice between the two clubs a year ago, but chose the Blues.

Lavia spent most of last term injured, but is fully fit and will hope to make an impact this term.

His ex-teammate Theo Walcott told Monday Night Club: “There was talk of him going to Chelsea or Liverpool.

“I thought as a player Liverpool would be the perfect club for you right now because the midfield at that particular time was rebuilding…

“Lavia, I just felt that Liverpool was a perfect club for him at that time in his career if he was to move on. I’m worried that he’ll be one of those Chelsea players that will just be gone and you won’t hear much of him. With the amount of players they’re signing, good players just won’t get a chance.”