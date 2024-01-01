Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Man Utd "far, far ahead" of AC Milan in Fofana race
Chelsea seek to sell TEN players and raise £200M-plus

Walcott: Lavia should've chosen Liverpool over Chelsea

Walcott: Lavia should've chosen Liverpool over Chelsea
Walcott: Lavia should've chosen Liverpool over Chelsea
Walcott: Lavia should've chosen Liverpool over ChelseaAction Plus
Ex-Southampton and current Chelsea star Romeo Lavia should have signed for Liverpool.

The young midfielder had a choice between the two clubs a year ago, but chose the Blues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lavia spent most of last term injured, but is fully fit and will hope to make an impact this term.

His ex-teammate Theo Walcott told Monday Night Club: “There was talk of him going to Chelsea or Liverpool

“I thought as a player Liverpool would be the perfect club for you right now because the midfield at that particular time was rebuilding…

“Lavia, I just felt that Liverpool was a perfect club for him at that time in his career if he was to move on. I’m worried that he’ll be one of those Chelsea players that will just be gone and you won’t hear much of him. With the amount of players they’re signing, good players just won’t get a chance.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLavia RomeoLiverpoolChelseaSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crystal Palace demanding huge money to sell Guehi
Liverpool reveal £25M price tag for winger who has impressed Slot as Southampton swoop in
Carvalho reveals talks with Liverpool boss Slot