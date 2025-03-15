Waddle urges Howe to be "bold" with Newcastle Cup final tactics against Liverpool

Geordie great Chris Waddle wants to see Newcastle United attack Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

The former Toon star hopes manager Eddie Howe is "bold" with his tactics.

“I’d love to see Newcastle end their hoodoo and I hope they do it with the fearless, exciting attacking style the club is famous for,” Waddle told The Sun.

“For me, they need to be bold because Newcastle are always at their best on front foot and when they’ve tried alternative ways which are less exciting it’s not suited them.

“That’s been the case right down the years and when managers have tried to apply the brakes and exercise more caution, more often than not it’s backfired.

“So, Newcastle will have to burst out of the blocks and press Liverpool from the off to try to catch them cold, get ahead early and work their socks off to stay there.

“And that will get the fans plenty to shout about because that front-foot, high tempo approach is what they want to watch.

“The last thing they like to see a Newcastle team park the bus at Wembley because they know the script.

“They don’t want to see boring football – they’ve traditionally preferred to see a 4-3 and hope and pray for the best. That’s the Newcastle way, whether we like it or not.”