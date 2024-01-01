Waddle demands better for Howe from Newcastle

Former Newcastle, Tottenham and England winger Chris Waddle is not happy with how the Magpies are being run.

Waddle has weighed in on the situation at St. James’ Park so far this season.

Many Newcastle fans are upset at a lack of transfer activity and feel as though manager Eddie Howe is not being backed.

Waddle stated on Howe: “Manager’s should be left to manage football clubs. Of course, they need to be held accountable, but at the same time, let them do their job.

“If Eddie Howe tells his owner or the executives at Newcastle that wants a certain player, and the Sporting Director disagrees, then that’s a big, big problem for a manager.

"Eddie Howe gets paid to manage a football club and win games. If he wants a specific player, it’s because he thinks that player will help him get better results. He doesn’t want to be given players that he hasn’t picked, or picks from the Sporting Director."