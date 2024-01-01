Vlachodimos warned over Newcastle future

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has been told he must play more games.

The shot stopper is behind Nick Pope in the pecking order at St. James’ Park this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Vlachodimos is still his nation’s first choice, he could soon find himself benched there as well.

Famous Greek commentator Christos Sotirakopoulos told Kicker: "Of course, as long as he is not playing for the club, the competition will get closer and closer.

"For example, 21-year-old Kostas Tzolakis plays nationally and internationally for Olympiakos and is constantly improving.

“He won the Europa Conference League in May. At some point the point will come when the coach will also put the performance principle first."