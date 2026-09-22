Virgil Van Dijk explains why he didn't retire: Obviously it was a massive decision

Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk has explained why he didn't retire from international football.

Virgil van Dijk is still captain of the Netherlands under new manager Xavi Hernández, who oversees his first game in charge against Germany later this week.

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The towering defender has 96 caps for his country, scoring 13 goals after leading the nation in multiple competitions, including the World Cup over the summer, where he scored 3 goals overall.

At 35 years old, Van Dijk was reportedly pondering retirement from international football but after talks with Xavi, he says his mind is clear in what was a huge decision.

"Obviously it was a massive decision.

"I had to feel the confidence and the combination of respect and joy and everything I wanted. That was from the first second the case, so the conversation didn't need to be that long.

“But it was very good, so I am really looking forward to meeting up for the important four games. Let's make the next two years at least an amazing time."

Van Dijk helped Liverpool sign off for the international break with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

This was the first time the Reds have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league since Arne Slot's first three games in charge at the beginning of the 2024-25 season and Van Dijk is still proving himself as one of the world’s best defenders week in, week out.

At 37 years old, Van Dijk could feature at Euro 2028 but he is very unlikely to continue until he is 39 at the next World Cup.