Smicer says Szoboszlai is Gerrard's successor: I don’t think he would be against that

Dominik Szoboszlai could be Liverpool's next captain according to club legend Vladimir Smicer.

The Hungarian playmaker is one of Liverpool’s vice-captains alongside Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez under captain Virgil van Dijk who reports suggest could leave the side over the coming years at 35 years old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Andoni Iraola specifically said Szoboszlai “definitely has to be one of our leaders looking forward” and the midfielder has been backed by number of supporters and pundits to lead the side in the future.

Speaking to GOAL via Grosvenor Sport, Smicer stated that Szoboszlai can step up at the club if the opportunity arises.

“Will Dominik Szoboszlai succeed Virgil van Dijk to become the next captain of Liverpool? One day, yes. I can see it.

“It’s difficult to compare him as a player and as a captain to Steven Gerrard because Stevie G was grounded in Liverpool. He grew up in Liverpool.

“There was always that connection between the club, the city, the fans and Stevie G. It was something very special. Even the players in the Liverpool dressing room felt that and knew how it worked.

“Szobo has been at Liverpool for three years and Stevie G spent his whole life at Liverpool but he’s on the right path to follow in Stevie’s footsteps, and I think Stevie loves to watch Szobo play for Liverpool. If one day we say that Szobo is Stevie G’s successor, I don’t think he would be against that.”

Szoboszlai himself has said becoming Liverpool captain is an ambition, describing it as “nothing bigger than that” as he waits for the call.