Villa support Man CIty in their financial battle against the Premier League rules

Manchester City have a new ally in their fight against the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction rules.

The top flight wants to ban any clubs from getting big sponsor money from companies related to their owners.

However, Aston Villa are said to be supporting City in their fight to retain these sponsorships in some capacity.

Per The Telegraph, Villa have written to a letter to Premier League chief Richard Masters and top flight clubs with a recommendation to avoid voting on this topic for now.

A recent court case about this matter led to both City and the Premier League declaring victory.

City believe the verdict declares the entire APT rules null and void, while the Premier League believes the verdict only touched on a small matter.

