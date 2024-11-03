Villa striker Duran admits "love and hate" relationship with Emery

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran admits he has a "love-hate" relationship with manager Unai Emery.

Duran has battled for a regular start this season under Emery.

Advertisement Advertisement

And he told Sky Sports: "It's love and hate, sometimes! But no, I feel very grateful to him, very grateful to him and his coaching staff. We've had many problems, but they're normal, I think," Duran said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"The truth is, I'm very happy to be here with him, to share the space with him, to learn from his teachings. He wants to teach me all the time. He's protective, sometimes.

"Sometimes it happens, and there are sparks! So we're constantly fighting! But I think it's normal for a young man of my age, and a person like him who already knows a lot, who has already achieved so many things.

"And the truth is, I feel very, very grateful to be in this space, and that he's a person as great in football as he is. To learn more from him every day, and I'm very happy with him here.

"Yes, sometimes we argue. Because he has his point of view, I have mine, and I've never been the one who stays quiet. If I have something to say, no matter who it is, I say it."