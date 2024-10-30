Emile Heskey exclusive: Advice for Duran; can he and Watkins play together for Villa?

Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey has urged Jhon Duran to be patient under manager Unai Emery.

Duran has had an incredible season so far with the young striker scoring 7 goals in 13 appearances that have mainly been from the bench. His form has asked questions of Ollie Watkins' place in the Villa team, but Heskey believes Duran will have to wait longer before becoming a regular starter.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “I don’t think Watkins will be replaced in that sense; you have got to remember that Duran is 20 so he is still a young lad. Don’t get me know you still want to be playing as a young lad because that’s when you feel you are ready and I believe he is ready.

“I have seen enough of him in the last couple of seasons to see that he has something to offer and he has shown that this season as well. He will get his chance because very rarely do players go throughout a whole season and not pick up and an injury so he will have an opportunity there.”

Heskey recalled a similar situation when he was a player and how he knows from personal experience that when a young talent shines like Duran, a manager such as Emery needs to respect that and allow him the opportunities he needs.

“As you know, as a young player if you take that opportunity, it’s for you to cement yourself and not give the manager as easy option to put somebody else back in. We have seen it time and time again, even myself being an 18-year-old coming in and performing and then the manager has to respect that and keep you in.

“He is going to have that opportunity; he has just got to bide his time as he has been fantastic up to now which shows that he has got a lot to give. It will be interesting in the long run as he is going to be Aston Villa’s future.”

Heskey made comparisons to a Manchester United legend who was in a similar situation to Duran and stated that he needs to be patient and earn his moment.

“When you have a winning team and a winning formula it is difficult to change that. Duran has shown his ability to come on and change a game. We have seen it time and time again even when I was playing we had Ole Gunnar Solskjær who would watch the game intently and make a difference.

“This is what managers want from you, not huffing and puffing or moaning and groaning about being on the bench. What impact can you make by coming on? He has done fantastic at that, managing him in that way."

Many have asked the question if Duran and Watkins can play together. It has happened on a number of occasions this season but has not quite worked. Heskey believes it is hard to change a tactical style that is paying off for Villa.

“Can they play up top together? It is going to be tough formation wise as the manager doesn’t want to play with two up front so that’s going to be difficult. But again, you have horses for courses, when a team defends, they defend with 4-4-2 but when they attack, they like to go with one up front, two very high and wide and three in midfield.

“I do believe that 4-4-2 will come back around as it always does but as this moment in time, I can’t see them fitting two forwards in."

- Emile Heskey was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Bet Ideas