Villa's Mings admits he nearly gave up on football after injury setback

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings admits he feared the worst for his career.

The center half suffered an ACL injury last season that kept him out for the whole campaign.

Now he is fully fit and back in Premier League action, playing in his first game in the English top flight for 15 months.

After the win against Brentford on Wednesday, he stated: “There were times when I genuinely did think I would not be able to recover from this knee injury, such was the severity and complication of it.

“There were a lot of setbacks. In April I was thinking I had pretty much exhausted all avenues of what I can do here.

“There were definitely days when I thought I have been banging my head against a brick wall for a few months and not made any progress.”

