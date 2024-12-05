Villa's Martinez receives huge praise from his wife after Brentford victory

Aston Villa shot stopper Emiliano Martinez's wife Mandinha expressed pride at her husband’s capacity to play through pain.

Martinez was in the team for a win over Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many had expected him to miss the game due to a hand injury sustained against Chelsea recently.

His wife posted a photo on social media of herself and their daughter in attendance at the game at Villa Park.

She also added the caption: "We were so tired today but we came for you! I know that you pushed yourself today to play for your club, I know that hand still hurts but this is why you are the best in the world. We are so proud of you."

Martinez may yet have to miss game time, as he is said to have a damaged bone in his hand.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>