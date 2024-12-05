Emery praises Mings' "fantastic" performance against Brentford

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery showered Tyrone Mings with praise this week.

The center half was back in the Premier League after 480 days, as he was involved in Villa’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

The game on Wednesday brought a much needed three points, along with the long-awaited return of Mings.

"Fantastic, fantastic," Emery said of the centre-back to reporters.

"He played matches in the Carabao Cup and Champions League but in the Premier League it was the first match in one year and three months.

“We were speaking about it before the match to help him and try to feel comfortable with everybody supporting him, playing like he was playing before his injury.

“I think he played fantastic. He was helping us in our box defending and clearing some important balls. He was as well in their box on set-pieces threatening them. I think it’s important how he’s again recovering his good form like today he did. And of course he’s going to be very tired tomorrow, but for Saturday he will be available.”

