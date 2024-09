Villa owners pump extra £44M into club

Aston Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris have poured a fresh cash injection into the club.

Via a share issue, Edens and Sawiris have added £44m to the club's bottom line.

The Birmingham Mail says the fresh cash has been added for potentially a new transfer market spend in 2025.

Premier League owners are allowed to add £90m to their clubs over a three-year period.

It's also suggested the money could help Villa cover outstanding payments from past transfers.